Seven-year-old girl and mother injured as luxury car hits scooter in Sec 18 in Gurugram

A seven-year-old girl suffered a fracture in her leg and stitches on her head, while her mother sustained bruises on her face, after a BMW car allegedly hit their scooter near Sarhaul village crossing in Sector 18 on Monday afternoon, said the police.

The police said the accused car driver was yet to be arrested. A case was registered against the suspect under sections 279, 338, 323 and 506 of Indian Penal Code at the sector 17/18 police station on Monday, said the police.

Padam Kishor, the investigating official, said, the police had gone to Sonepat to trace the suspected car driver, after the victim mentioned the registration number of the car in the complaint.

According to the police, the incident took place around 12.55 pm when the complainant, identified by his first name as Bharat, was returning to his house in Sector 18 from Sadar Bazar.The police said Bharat, an engineering student, was driving the scooter and his sister and niece were seated pillion.

Bharat said as he was about to take a left turn, a BMW car allegedly took an abrupt turn and hit their scooter on the side. “We fell on the side of the road. I escaped with minor injuries and my sister suffered bruises on neck and face. One of the rocks hit my niece when she fell. We rushed her to a private hospital, from where she was referred to the Civil Hospital. She sustained five stitches on her head and her leg is fractured,” said Bharat.

In the FIR, Bharat said that following the incident, the suspect threatened him and his family, pushed him around and assaulted him.

“Some of the passersby tried to stop him from escaping and asked him to handover the car keys. But the suspect managed to escape,” said Bharat.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 03:49 IST