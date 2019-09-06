Shillong Chamber Choir’s Vande Mataram to reverberate as Chandrayaan 2 lands on moon

india

To celebrate the soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on the surface of the moon, the Shillong Chamber Choir will sing their rendition of the Vande Mataram.

This rendition of “Vande Mataram – I’m So Proud To Be an Indian”, has been written and composed by Neil Nongkynrih, the founder and composer of the Shillong Chamber Choir.

“The piece was recorded in 2012 and it resonates from our hearts and is dedicated to the wonderful people of India. We sing it with pride wherever we travel and we are thrilled to have it accompany such a monumental event,” Nongkynrih said.

The song first came into prominence in 2014, when the choir performed it for the Grand Opening of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 8.

Nongkynrih said that it has been a song that has stirred patriotic fervour ever since, whether tweeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi or performed for the soldiers of our country.

“It’s truly a blessing to have our work recognized as an instrument of unity,” he added.

The Chandrayaan 2 moon mission is scheduled to land near the Moon’s South Pole, and India is only the fourth country after US, Russia, and China to soft-land on the lunar surface.

