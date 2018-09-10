Shiv Sena stays away from Bharat Bandh, but attacks BJP over fuel prices

A day after the Shiv Sena decided not to support the Congress-led Bharat Bandh against sky-rocketing fuel prices, the party continued its attack the BJP-led government, saying the common man would overthrow the government in 2019.

In an editorial in the party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, the Sena said the common man is battling with inflation and sky-rocketing fuel prices.

“The fire that is required to burn a pyre, the same fire has been lit to burn the common man with inflation... The common man is waking up now. In 2019, they will burn down the Lanka of the ones in power today,” the editorial said.

The Sena on Sunday put up posters in Mumbai taunting the BJP over the increasing fuel prices. The posters compared fuel and cooking prices between 2015 and 2018 and asked if these are the “acchhe din” (good days) promised by the BJP in the run up to the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

The Sena also took on Opposition parties and said that they were “asleep” for the last four years and have now woken up to call a bandh.

It said that the Sena was the only party which has carried the “mantle” of the opposition. “We have been the people’s voice and have taken up issues within the government. Only we have carried the mantle of the Opposition till today,” it said, justifying why they did not support the Bandh.

In September 2017, the Sena took to the streets to protest against the rising inflation and increasing fuel prices.

Sena leaders, including Aaditya Thackeray, came out onto the streets to protest against the government.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 15:00 IST