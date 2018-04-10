 Sikhs protest near AICC HQ, demand removal of Sajjan Kumar, Tytler from Congress | india news | Hindustan Times
Sikhs protest near AICC HQ, demand removal of Sajjan Kumar, Tytler from Congress

The protesters raised slogans and scaled barricades, even as police tried to push them back.

india Updated: Apr 10, 2018 18:31 IST
Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee activists protest outside All India Congress Committee (AICC) office demanding the removal of Sajjan Kumar and Jagdish Tytler from the party for their alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee activists protest outside All India Congress Committee (AICC) office demanding the removal of Sajjan Kumar and Jagdish Tytler from the party for their alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, in New Delhi on Tuesday.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)

Members of Sikh groups on Tuesday staged a protest near the Congress headquarters here demanding the removal of Sajjan Kumar and Jagdish Tytler from the party for their alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Police stopped the protesters from reaching the All India Congress Committee headquarters on Akbar Road here.

The protesters raised slogans and scaled barricades, even as police tried to push them back.

“We are demanding Congress president Rahul Gandhi to remove Sajjan Kumar and Jagdish Tytler from the party for their role in anti-Sikh riots,” said Manjinder Singh Sirsa, general secretary of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee and a BJP MLA.

Congress should now clear its stand over Kumar and Tytler, who are accused in the anti-Sikh riots and were present at the party’s hunger strike at Rajghat yesterday, Sirsa said.

