Sikkim flash floods: 18 people dead, over 90 missing; rescue ops underway | Top updates

At least eighteen people, including four army personnel, have died in Sikkim after a cloudburst over Lhonak Lake triggered a flash flood in the Teesta river basin. According to officials, over 90 people are still missing on Thursday while the army and the NDRF are continuously carrying out rescue operations for the second straight day. (CHECK LIVE UPDATES)

A vehicle is seen partially submerged in water after flash floods triggered by a sudden heavy rainfall swamped the Rangpo town in Sikkim, India(PTI)