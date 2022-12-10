Home / India News / 'Since AAP came to power…': Kejriwal slams RPG attack on Punjab police station

'Since AAP came to power…': Kejriwal slams RPG attack on Punjab police station

Updated on Dec 10, 2022 01:08 PM IST

Tarn Taran RPG attack: Sources said the rocket hit a pillar and the wall of the police station was slightly damaged.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI Photo / Amit Sharma)
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI Photo / Amit Sharma)
ByHT News Desk

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday morning condemned the RPG (rocket-propelled grenade) attack on a police station in Punjab's Tarn Taran, and said those responsible would be caught. "Stringent action will be taken... since AAP came to power big gangsters (and) people acting under protection of old parties were caught," Kejriwal said.

Unknown individuals attacked the police station in Tarn Taran's Sarhali with a RPG at 11.22 pm on Friday, police sources confirmed this morning.

The police station is located on the Amritsar-Bathinda national highway and the rocket hit the iron gate of the buildings and damaged the inside wall; some police personnel were on duty but no one was injured.

Sources told news agency PTI the grenade did not actually explode.

"Preliminary investigation reveals at 11.22 pm last night, grenade was fired from highway... It hit 'suvidha' centre of Sarhali PS. FIR under UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act). Forensic team... Army squad is here," Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav told reporters.

The 'suvidha' centre, or Saanjh Kendra centre, provides services like copy of FIRs, passport verification and no-objection certificates, PTI said.

"We will investigate technically and forensically... all clues from the scene of the crime are being collected so that we reconstruct what happened," he added.

He also said the launcher used to fire the grenade had been recovered and noted that an early analysis of the weapon suggested it is 'military-grade hardware'.

READ | Punjab police station attacked with RPG, probe ordered

"Very clear indication it is strategy of neighbouring nation to bleed India by a thousand cuts," he said without naming Pakistan, and added state police, Border Security Force and central agency teams will conduct the investigation.

This is the second such incident in Punjab in the past seven months; in May an RPG was fired at the state police's intelligence HQ in Mohali.

READ | Mohali RPG attack: Was paid 9 lakh to carry out attack, says juvenile

The attack was attributed to notorious Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, who hails from Tarn Taran and is still absconding.

Get Latest India News
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

punjab arvind kejriwal aam aadmi party + 1 more
