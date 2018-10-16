Six held for extorting money from Karnal man after filing false rape case

Six people, including three women, have been arrested for allegedly extorting money from a Karnal resident after filing a false rape case against his son.

The accused have been identified as Rajbala, her niece Ranjita of Kunjpura, Saroj, Anoop Kumar and Rajbir Singh and Ranbir of Karnal.

Karnal civil lines police station house officer (SHO) Mohan Lal said that complainant Khurshid, a resident of Karnal, had alleged that the accused had filed a rape case against son, Rizwan, and were demanding money to withdraw the complaint.

“The complainant said that the accused had already taken Rs 50,000 from him and were now demanding Rs 2.40 lakh from him,” the cop said. The complainant had also provided video clips of the accused taking money from him.

Based on the complaint, the police formed a team and caught the accused red-handed while taking Rs 1.40 lakh and a cheque of Rs 1,00,000 from Khurshid in Karan Park.

A case was registered against the accused under Sections 384 (punishment for extortion), 389 (putting person in fear of accusation of offence, in order to commit extortion) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The accused were produced in the court, which sent Rajbala to two-day police remand while the others were sent to the judicial custody.

The investigating officer in the case said that Rizwan had been in a relationship with Rajbala for the past six years but they ended the relationship after Rizwan got married.

“Following this, Rajbala’s niece filed a rape complaint against him. He was arrested and sent to Karnal district jail. After his arrest, Rajbala spoke to Rizwan’s father and demanded money to withdraw the complaint.”

Police records show that the number of false rape cases have been on the rise in the state.

Not the first case

October 6: Karnal police arrested a 46-year-old woman for allegedly blackmailing andextortingRs 3 lakh from a 62-year-old man of Assandh town of Karnal over a video clip

September 22:Three people, including a woman, were arrested for extorting Rs 5 lakh from a man in Kaithal by threatening to file a false rape case against him

September 18: A woman of Rewari was arrested along with two others for extorting Rs 2 lakh from a 58-year-old man for withdrawing a false rape complaint she filed against him in Jind

September 11:A maid of a Hisar-based doctor, her minor daughter, son and a middleman arrested for taking Rs 10 lakh to withdraw a ‘fake’ rape complaint against the doctor

July 31:Yamunanagar police arrested a woman for allegedly extorting and blackmailing a youth, who had already paid her Rs 4 lakh

May 9:A woman and two men arrested for extorting Rs 5 lakh from a 65-year-old man in a honeytrap case.

April 28:Panipat police arrested three women and a man who were blackmailing a man and threatening to file a false rape case against him lest he paid Rs 10 lakh

