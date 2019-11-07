Smog in north spikes air pollution in southern cities

india

Air pollution levels in cities of east and south India rose on Thursday morning, with Air Quality Index in many places close to 300, primarily because winds carrying pollutants from the northern plains are moving towards the Bay of Bengal.

This means that smoke due to stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana has now reached as far as Chennai.

A Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) official, who didn’t want to be named, said north westerly winds blew the plume of smoke away from the northern plains because of the developing cyclonic depression in the Bay of Bengal.

Although the AQI at Chennai was 257 on Thursday morning, CPCB’s real time monitor showed the pollution levels crossing 300 in some locations in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Similar phenomenon was clearly visible in other cities on the eastern coast. Visakhapatnam saw AQI of 274, Vijayawada’s AQI was 204 and Kolkata 262. As one moved inwards, the pollution levels also dipped with Bangalore’s AQI being 157.

An official of India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal, which was moving towards the eastern coast and is expected to make a landfall on Friday, is preventing pollutants from dispersing over the Bay of Bengal.

“In fact strong inward winds from the ocean have pushed the wind towards south from eastern India, which is the plume from the north,” an IMD scientist said, refusing to say whether it carried pollutants or not.

The CPCB scientist quoted above said the pollution levels in these southern and eastern cities have increased because of the in-house air pollution and the winds carrying particulate matter.

The scientist, however, expected that the spike will get over in a day or two as winds will bring cleaner air and impact of the depression in the Bay of Bengal will also end with heavy rains, expected to bring some respite.

Unlike plains of northern India, air pollution monitoring in eastern and southern India, considered to be comparatively cleaner, is less stringent. For instance, Kolkata has only three monitoring stations, Chennai four and Visakhapatnam one.

The flow of pollutants and wind speed by airvisual.com clearly showed that the north-westerly winds are moving particulate matter pollutants towards east and then to southern India along the coast.

Experts said that rise in pollution level in eastern and southern Indian cities was because of the plume. “Dispersion model shows that the plume as reached southern India,” said Raj Bhagat Palanichamy, a remote sensing analyst with the World Resources Institute.

On Wednesday, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had ordered phasing out of diesel and old petrol autos and revamping of the public transport system as the air pollution levels in Patna crossed over 700 in the real-time. The AQI was, however, 414 on Wednesday and came down to 347 on Thursday, still in “very poor” category.