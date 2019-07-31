e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 31, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jul 31, 2019

Smriti Irani, RS Prasad get front-row upgrade in new Lok Sabha seating plan

Irani is a first-time Lok Sabha MP who defeated Rahul Gandhi from his family bastion of Amethi. She was also a minister since 2014 in the first Modi government.

india Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:02 IST
Saubhadra Chatterji
Saubhadra Chatterji
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Along with Smriti Irani, law minister Ravi Shankar prasad has also been given a front row seat.
Along with Smriti Irani, law minister Ravi Shankar prasad has also been given a front row seat. (ANI file photo)

Union minister Smriti Irani has been allotted a seat in the coveted front row of Lok Sabha, signifying her added importance in the scheme of things for the Narendra Modi government.

Irani is a first-time Lok Sabha MP who defeated Rahul Gandhi from his family bastion of Amethi. She was also a minister since 2014 in the first Modi government.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla has cleared the sitting arrangements for new Lok Sabha.

Apart from Prime minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh, home minister Amit Shah, transport minister Nitin Gadkari, rural development minister Narendra Singh Tomar, HD Sadananda Gowda will also occupy the front row.

Along with Irani, law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has also been given a front row seat.

The coveted front row of the Indian Parliament’s Lok Sabha has seen the biggest reshuffle of the recent times in this summer as six senior parliamentarians who were front benchers have not returned to the House.

The NDA’s share in the front row pie, the seats closest to the Speaker’s chair, has also increased marginally. The Congress’ quota is stuck at 2 as the party bagged 51 seats, just 6 more than its earlier tally.

Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj, Congress’ floor leader Mallikarjun Kharge and BJP patriarchs LK Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi are among the leaders who used to sit in the front row. This time, many of them have retired while Deve Gowda lost the election..

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 14:47 IST

tags
more from india
top news
    trending topics
    CCD owner VG Siddhartha’s body foundIMA strike over NMC bill 2019Ashes, England vs AustraliaTriple Talaq Bill in Rajya SabhaUnnao rape survivor’s accident
    don't miss