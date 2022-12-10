Home / India News / Snake found on Air India Express flight after landing at Dubai; DGCA probes incident

Snake found on Air India Express flight after landing at Dubai; DGCA probes incident

Published on Dec 10, 2022 09:16 PM IST

The senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said a snake was found in the cargo hold of the plane on arrival at the Dubai airport and the airport fire services were also informed.

The aircraft in question, B737-800 came from Calicut, Kerala and the passengers were safely deplaned.(Representational image)
A snake was found in the cargo hold of an Air India Express plane after it landed at the Dubai airport on Saturday and aviation regulator DGCA is probing the incident, according to a senior official.

The B737-800 aircraft came from Calicut, Kerala and the passengers were safely deplaned.

It is a ground handling lapse. The incident shall be probed and suitable enforcement action shall be taken, the official told PTI.

An Air India Express spokesperson could not be reached for comments. Details about the number of passengers could not be immediately ascertained.

