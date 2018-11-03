Opposition akin to a lying machine that fires like AK-47, says PM Narendra Modi

After advising party workers to see the Opposition’s speeches as a source of entertainment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed rivals as “lying machines who fire off lies like AK-47”.

During his interaction with booth-level BJP workers, Modi told them not to worry about any possible alliance of the Opposition parties. He maintained that voters “hate” the Opposition for various reasons such as refusal to recognise the country’s good work and abusing and insulting the army.

“Some leaders are like lying machines. Whenever they open their mouths, they fire off lies like AK-47,” Modi quipped, asking his party workers to refute their lies by spreading awareness among the masses.

Modi made a reference to a WhatsApp post in which, he said, mediapersons found that people attending a recent protest meeting organised by an opposition party had little idea about the reasons for which they were raising slogans against him.

His comments assume significance as his party leaders have often accused Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for allegedly spreading false information even as Gandhi continues his attack against the government over the Rafale deal and other issues.

Responding to another question in the interaction with party workers of five Lok Sabha constituencies, he accused the opposition of telling lies against his government and said people now had many means to find correct information. People know the truth and if a party worker speaks to 100 people his confidence will grow many times, he added.

Referring to the BJP-led central government and state governments, he said while they were working to change the country’s destiny, the Opposition was concerned about its ruling dynasties. Opposition parties are coming together as their leaders want to leave behind something for their sons, he said.

