Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh to visit P Chidambaram in jail today

india

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 08:17 IST

Congress’ interim president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh will visit former finance minister P Chidambaram in Tihar Jail on Monday, according to sources.

The 74-year-old Chidambaram, who has been in jail since September 5 in connection with the INX Media case filed by the CBI, has failed to get any relief from the courts in the last three weeks.

At least two persons familiar with the visit, including a Congress politician, confirmed to HT that Gandhi and Singh will visit Tihar to show solidarity with Chidambaram. They are expected to reach the jail around 9 am.

In a tweet from his official Twitter account, P Chidamabaram on Sunday said, “I am thrilled to discover that , according to some people, I will grow golden wings and fly away to the moon . I hope I will have a safe landing.”

The CBI is probing alleged irregularities in the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving foreign investment to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007, when Chidambaram was finance minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. CBI registered an FIR in the case on May 15, 2017.

The former minister was sent to Tihar jail on September 5 at the end of his custodial interrogation by the CBI, which arrested him on August 21. His first stint in Tihar was for 14 days after which the CBI court in Delhi, on September 20, extended his judicial custody by two more weeks. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar had remanded Chidambaram to custody until October 3.

Chidambaram had complained of back pain as he neither had a chair or pillow in his cell in Tihar. The court in its order said that the request for chair and pillow shall be considered by the jail superintendent favourably ‘considering the issue of back pain’

Senior leaders Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi have been appearing on behalf of Chidambaram in the court.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 07:41 IST