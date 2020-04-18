Sonia Gandhi sets up new team on Covid-19, Manmohan Singh plays lead role

india

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday constituted a consultative group, headed by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, to deliberate on current matters, including those related to the coronavirus outbreak, and formulate the party’s views on various issues.

The 11-member group also comprises former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, general secretary in-charge organisation KC Venugopal and former union ministers P Chidambaram, Manish Tewari and Jairam Ramesh.

In a press release, the party said the group will meet virtually every day to discuss the current issues and formulate the party’s stand on those.

The other members of the group are Praveen Chakravarty, Gaurav Vallabh, Supriya Shrinate and Rohan Gupta.

The Congress high command has been interacting with party leaders from across the country through video-conferencing. Even a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest decision making body, was held on April 2 through video-conferencing.

The opposition party has repeatedly demanded scaling up the testing and providing personal protection equipment (PPE) to doctors, nurses and health workers.

It has also urged the government to spell out steps it planned to take to mitigate the woes of migrant labourers stranded on the borders of different states and those of the farmers waiting to harvest crops.

The Congress has demanded state-specific special economic packages and urged the Centre to clear all pending dues, including the GST, to states to enable them to fight the pandemic.

It further said the government must ensure phased lifting of the lockdown and coordinate with states to mitigate the sufferings of the poor.

For her part, the Congress chief has written six letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on different issues related to the coronavirus pandemic since March 23.

Addressing a news conference on Thursday through video-conferencing, Rahul Gandhi had said lockdown is not a solution to defeat Covid-19 but a pause button and stressed the need for having a comprehensive exit strategy in place to ensure that the coronavirus does not come back once the restrictions are lifted.

While seeking immediate release of money and resources to states to enable them to deal with the pandemic in a nuanced manner, Rahul Gandhi urged the government to manage its funding to enable the country to tide over the massive financial losses caused due to coronavirus.

“One must keep in mind not to use all our ammunition right now, because if you use all your ammunition right now, and we end up 2-3 months from now with a serious financial blow back, we have a real serious problem. So, there has to be a strategic way of doing it. My advice is give out as much money to the poorest, weakest people as you can, but keep in mind that there is going to be a financial backlash,” he added.