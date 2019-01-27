South African President invites Rahul Gandhi to visit country

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will travel to South Africa on an invitation from President Cyril Ramaphosa, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma has said .

“President Ramaphosa has invited Rahul Gandhi to visit South Africa. The invitation has been accepted, and the details of the visit are currently being worked out by the foreign affairs department of both the parties,” Sharma said.

Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh had called upon the South African president, who was the chief guest of the Republic Day celebrations, here on Saturday. They also discussed issues of mutual interest.

“President Ramaphosa lauded India’s role in its fight against apartheid. Both, the African National Congress (ANC) chief and Rahul Gandhi has reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two parties,” Sharma said. The leaders also discussed regional and global issues, he said.

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 07:44 IST