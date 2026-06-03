Monsoon set to enter India, Mumbai on IMD yellow alert; thunderstorms in store for Delhi | Weather wrap

While southwest monsoon is set to enter India via Kerala around June 4, Delhi's brief spell of pleasant weather is slowly beginning to lose steam, with India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a gradual rise in temperatures. Weather activity is also intensifying across western India, where Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan-Goa are likely to witness thunderstorms, squalls and scattered rainfall amid advancing monsoon conditions. Vehicles wade through a waterlogged road after rainfall, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Saturday, May 30. (PTI) The IMD on Tuesday said the southwest monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala around June 4, marking the formal beginning of the country's rainy season, even as large parts of India are expected to witness thunderstorms, gusty winds and heavy rainfall through the week. Top weather updates: Delhi weather: Delhi and neighbouring northwestern states are likely to see scattered rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and winds reaching 40-50 kmph between June 2 and 6, the IMD said on X on Tuesday. The IMD has also warned of thundersqualls with wind speeds touching 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on June 3 and 4. Dust storms over Rajasthan: Similar thunderstorm conditions have been forecast across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, with isolated hailstorms likely over Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan on June 3 and 4. Dust storm activity is also expected at isolated places in west Rajasthan on June 3.

Weather in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra: In western India, isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds is likely over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada and Gujarat from June 2 to June 6. Gujarat and parts of Maharashtra may witness thundersqualls with wind speeds of up to 70 kmph , while isolated hailstorm activity was also forecast over Madhya Maharashtra. Maharashtra's Mumbai and Pune were under a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning and squall on Wednesday, June 3, while five districts — Amravati, Kolhapur, Satara, Aurangabadh and Jalna — were under an IMD orange alert.