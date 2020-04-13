e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / SPO killed, another injured in terrorist attack in J&K’s Kishtwar

SPO killed, another injured in terrorist attack in J&K’s Kishtwar

The terrorists attacked the patrol party of Jammu and Kashmir police in Dachan area of Kishtwar with an axe and killed Khurshid Iqbal and injured Vishal Singh, they said.

india Updated: Apr 13, 2020 16:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched to trace the terrorists.
The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched to trace the terrorists.(AP file photo)
         

A special police officer was killed and another injured on Monday in an attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’’s Kishtwar district, officials said.

The terrorists attacked the patrol party of Jammu and Kashmir police in Dachan area of Kishtwar with an axe and killed Khurshid Iqbal and injured Vishal Singh, they said.

Singh has been critically injured and taken to a hospital.

According to officials, the terrorists also snatched the weapons of the policemen before fleeing.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched to trace the terrorists.

tags
top news
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am tomorrow
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am tomorrow
Imran Khan rushes back to UNSC over Kashmir, this time over domicile law
Imran Khan rushes back to UNSC over Kashmir, this time over domicile law
Tamil Nadu joins growing list of states to extend lockdown till April 30
Tamil Nadu joins growing list of states to extend lockdown till April 30
LIVE: First consignment of test kits to arrive from China on April 15, says ICMR
LIVE: First consignment of test kits to arrive from China on April 15, says ICMR
Odisha issues lockdown 2.0 guidelines. Here’s a list of exemptions
Odisha issues lockdown 2.0 guidelines. Here’s a list of exemptions
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against
How bad was March for Indian auto industry? Sales numbers are shocking
How bad was March for Indian auto industry? Sales numbers are shocking
Behind the shocking video of Punjab cop’s hand being cut
Behind the shocking video of Punjab cop’s hand being cut
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 DeathsCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisisApple

don't miss

latest news

india news