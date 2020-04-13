SPO killed, another injured in terrorist attack in J&K’s Kishtwar

Apr 13, 2020

A special police officer was killed and another injured on Monday in an attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’’s Kishtwar district, officials said.

The terrorists attacked the patrol party of Jammu and Kashmir police in Dachan area of Kishtwar with an axe and killed Khurshid Iqbal and injured Vishal Singh, they said.

Singh has been critically injured and taken to a hospital.

According to officials, the terrorists also snatched the weapons of the policemen before fleeing.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched to trace the terrorists.