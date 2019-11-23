e-paper
Stalin calls Maharashtra coup a shame for democracy, AIADMK greets new govt

india Updated: Nov 23, 2019 19:38 IST
M Manikandan
Hindustan Times, Chennai
DMK President MK Stalin has called the new political development in Maharashtra a murder of democracy. (PTI PHOTO.)
         

Hours after the BJP and Ajit Pawar led section of the Nationalist Congress Party formed a new government in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu’s Dravidian majors - the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) came out with different statements about the development. While DMK president MK Stalin called this outcome a shame for democracy, the AIADMK coordinator and deputy CM O Panneerselvam greeted Devendra Fadnavis and NCP’s Ajit Pawar on forming the new government.

According to Stalin, calling the development a murder of democracy would not be sufficient. “What does one compare the unpleasant and despicable political situation in Maharashtra to? Legal principles and political morality today stand defeated in the hands of opportunist politics,” Stalin said in a tweet.

He further stated that “constitutional principles had been thrown to the bin by these actions”.

“Those who have attained power by misusing the offices of the President and Governor and by indirect threats of agencies have effectively sounded the death knell for democracy,” the DMK leader further added.

AIADMK coordinator OPS, on the other hand greeted Fadnavis and his deputy Pawar to work for the sustainable growth of Maharashtra.

“I extended hearty greetings to Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on their swearing-in as the CM and deputy CM of the state respectively. I wish they render their service for the viable growth of Maharashtra,” the AIADMK leader said.

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami also greeted the new government of Maharashtra.

“I congratulate you on your role as the chief minister of Maharashtra. I convey my best wishes for a successful tenure,” the CM said in a letter to Fadnavis.

