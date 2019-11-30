Stalin reveals why he attended Uddhav’s swearing-in ceremony, answers critics

india

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 16:47 IST

DMK chief MK Stalin responded to criticism for attending Uddhav Thackeray’s swearing in ceremony despite the ideological differences with the Shiv Sena and said it was to protect democracy and federalism enshrined in it, from practices like horse trading .

Stalin added that the Congress and the NCP had “saved democracy” by supporting Shiv Sena thwart bid to “capture the government through the back door”.

“Therefore DMK has supported the move, and I went to the swearing-in ceremony,” he explained the political symbolism of supporting a right wing party with a history of opposing Tamil community in Mumbai.

“Of course, the DMK and the Shiv Sena have differing ideologies. I went to the function to show that DMK is always a front runner for protecting the values of democracy and state autonomy. It was an act of moral support to protect the states’ right, when forces tried to bury democracy through the horse trade,” the DMK leader said in a statement.

Stalin sought to justify his move by saying Karunanidhi too, had aligned with the BJP when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was at the helm without compromising on its ideology.

“We forcefully opposed the BJP on article 370, Common Civil Code, Ayodhya Ram Temple. We formed the common minimum program for the development of states,” the former deputy CM of TN noted.

Mentioning past instances of the DMK and the Shiv Sena accommodating each other, Stalin said threat to Tamils in Mumbai decreased after Karunanidhi’s call to Bal Thackeray in 1978.

“Even the late Shiv Sena patriarch had condemned the Jayalalithaa led AIADMK in 2001 for arresting Karunanidhi at midnight. Shiv Sena’s organ ‘Saamana’ had charged the arrest,” Stalin’s statement said.