States to resume buses, trains

india

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 23:50 IST

New Delhi: Inter-state bus services are to resume in Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu starting on Tuesday, September 1, and metro services in Kochi and Bangalore beginning on September 7 as mass transport systems in the states and cities resume after the five-month lockdown for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. Maharashtra is contemplating allowing inter-state buses to ply from September 7, officials in the state said.

This comes a day after the Union home ministry allowed states to resume metro services and hotels and bars to reopen from September 7 as part of Unlock 4. Since June 8, when the first unlock guidelines came into force, most services have resumed albeit with some Covid-19 restrictions still in place.

Bihar, which is likely to hold assembly polls in November-December, is likely to announce significant lockdown relaxations after September 6, when the state -wide Covid lockdown comes to an end . The Centre has prohibited lockdowns outside containment zones without its permission as part of the Unlock 4 guidelines.

The Bihar government may come up with guidelines related to social gatherings, public meetings and political functions in view of the elections. There will likely be announcements on opening up economy before the month- long festival season in Bihar that will end with Chath Puja in November.

In the state-wide lockdown, enforced since August 1, only shops selling essential goods were allowed to remain open. “Till September 6, the state-wide lockdown is in force. The government will review the situation and likely issue new orders,” said additional chief secretary, home, Amir Subhani.

As social distancing norms are being enforced, bus travel in Jharkhand would become costlier from September 1 as the state has allowed only 50% seating capacity to be occupied. In Tamil Nadu, buses run by state owned enterprise will run with 50% capacity with the government deciding to bear the loss.

Kerala government officials said Kochi Metro will start functioning from September 7 in a staggered manner. Trains will run in 20 minutes’ duration from 7 am to 8 pm with 20-second stoppages at each station, said Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL). All passengers will have to undergo thermal temperature checks before entering a station and physical distancing will be maintained, said KMRL.

Maharashtra government officials said more lockdown relaxations would be offered under its ‘Mission Begin Again’ in a calibrated manner including opening up of inter-state bus travel. The state is likely to allow gymnasiums to open and government and private establishments to increase employee strength to between 30% and 50% from the present 10-15%, the officials said.

“Going by the surge in Covid-19 cases, we are not in a position to open what all has been allowed by the Centre,” said an official. He said the state government is unlikely to open religious places despite demands to the effect by the opposition. The relaxations that will be offered are likely to be notified on Monday.

Officials in the West Bengal government said that new Unlock guidelines may not be announced as chief minister Mamata Banerjee has declared a complete state-wide lockdown on September 7, 11 and 12. A state-wide lockdown will be enforced on Monday, August 31, as well. Banerjee has told the Railway Board that it can operate the Kolkata metro and local trains in the districts.

(With inputs from state bureaus)