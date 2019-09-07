Sting on Central University Vice Chancellor drops into government mailbox, action if authenticity established

india

In an unusual development, the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry has received a set of video clips which show the Vice Chancellor of an important Central University accepting cash and making some questionable remarks.

While the ministry, under which hundreds of central institutions ranging from the IITs to 40 central varsities function, regularly receives complaints and grievances from different quarters against chiefs or other senior administrators of educational bodies, it is not common for it to receive sting operation videos.

In the two video clips, the Vice Chancellor is seen accepting money and some of the remarks in the conversation also raise “serious” questions, said a person aware of the developments.

Ministry officials decided to send the clips for forensic examination to establish its authenticity after holding detailed consultations on the course to be adopted.

“Based on the outcome, a suitable action will be taken,” said the source who wished not to be named.

When contacted, a senior ministry official said the HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had given clear directions to adopt “a strict approach” in line with the Modi government’s “zero tolerance policy” towards graft. However, at the same time it is to be ensured that an innocent is not punished,” the officer said adding “Any such case will be treated strictly on merit”.

HT has decided to withhold the name of the Vice Chancellor till the video clip’s authenticity is established.

The HRD ministry has in the recent past acted against the Vice Chancellors of Viswa Bharati and Pondicherry universities over allegations of irregularities in the institutions. It had also written to the CBSE over the NIT in Manipur seeking a probe into the construction of its campus.

