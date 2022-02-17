'Stop mocking them': Sena MP lists contributions of UP, Bihar migrants after Channi's 'bhaiye' taunt

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday hit out at politicians for mocking the migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar after Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi asked people not to let the "bhaiyas" enter the state. The Rajya Sabha member said that political parties have failed the people of UP and Bihar, who are left with no choice other than to migrate “just like Indians wanting to go abroad”.

Chaturvedi highlighted that the migrants come as cheap labour, service providers, businessmen, entrepreneurs, lawmakers and bureaucrats, and they contribute to the economy of states where they migrate. Urging political leaders to stop mocking them, the Sena MP said “more importantly, they are Indians.”

“Political parties have failed the people of UP &Bihar that is why those who have a choice they migrate. Just like Indians wanting to go abroad. Successive governments couldn’t give them opportunities&jobs. But when they are in other states they are contributors to their economy,” Chaturvedi wrote on Twitter.

“Look around you, they are your unorganised labour and sometimes your cheap labour, they are your service providers, they are your businessmen, they are your entrepreneurs, your lawmakers, your bureaucrats. More importantly, they are Indians. Stop mocking them,” she added.

‘Bhaiye’ taunt: Bihar leaders slam Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Channi courted controversy as he used the ‘bhaiya’ slur for people of UP and Bihar and asked Punjab voters not to let them enter the state. In a video circulating on social media, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen clapping as stood beside Channi when he made the remarks during the roadshow on Tuesday.

"Priyanka Gandhi is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. Will not let the 'Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi de bhaiye', who have come here to rule, enter the state," the incumbent chief minister of Punjab said.

The taunt and Priyanka Gandhi’s reaction have met with widespread criticism from other political parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party which is being considered as the main rival of Congress in Punjab assembly elections.

"We strongly condemn the wrong comments made against any individual or any particular community," AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said during a press conference.