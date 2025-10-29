“Stronger India-Japan ties vital for global peace, stability and prosperity”: PM Modi speaks to Japanese PM Takaichi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi on Wednesday and congratulated her on assuming office. He discussed the shared vision of advancing the partnership between the two countries and the leaders underscored that stronger India-Japan ties are vital for global peace, stability and prosperity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi on Wednesday. (File Photos/ Reuters)

Sharing the details of the call in a post on X, PM Modi said, “Had a warm conversation with Sanae Takaichi, Prime Minister of Japan. Congratulated her on assuming office and discussed our shared vision for advancing the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, with focus on economic security, defence cooperation and talent mobility. We agreed that stronger India-Japan ties are vital for global peace, stability and prosperity.”

Earlier on October 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended congratulations to Japan’s newly elected first woman Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi. He underscored that the deepening ties between India and Japan are crucial for peace, stability, and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

PM Modi said in a post on X, “Heartiest congratulations, Sanae Takaichi, on your election as the Prime Minister of Japan. I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Our deepening ties are vital for peace, stability, and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific and beyond.”

Responding to his warm wishes, Japanese PM Takaichi said on X,” I look forward to working with Your Excellency to further promote the Japan-India Special Strategic and Global Partnership.”

Earlier, Takaichi said her government will deepen multilateral dialogue with India and other countries such as South Korea, the Philippines and Australia, and advance a “free and open Indo-Pacific” where China is increasing its military activities, state media reported.

Calling the alliance with the United States the “cornerstone” of Japan’s diplomatic and security policies, Takaichi further emphasized that China is an “important neighbour” with which Japan needs to foster “constructive and stable” ties and promote a “strategic and mutually beneficial” relationship.

In her first policy speech to Japanese Parliament, Diet since being elected as PM, pledged to lift the country’s defence spending to 2 per cent of GDP by March, two years ahead of the current target of fiscal 2027, Kyodo reported.

Additionally, she vowed to pursue an aggressive fiscal policy, the official Japanese news agency said.The 64-year-old Liberal Democratic Leader elected as the country’s first woman PM, underscored her government’s determination to tackle rising living costs as a “top priority.”