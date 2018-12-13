Supreme Court issues notice to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis over alleged non-disclosure in affidavit

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to Maharashtra chief minister Devender Fadnavis on a petition seeking his disqualification as a legislator for not disclosing two criminal cases pending against him.

The petition, filed by advocate Satish Ukey, alleges that Fadnavis had cases of cheating and defamation pending against him, which he did not disclose in his 2014 affidavit.

Ukey had earlier filed a petition in the court of Judicial Magistrate in Nagpur but it was dismissed. He then approached the Sessions Court, which directed the Judicial Magistrate to reconsider its decision.

On this, Fadnavis challenged the Sessions Court decision in Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court, which dismissed the case by upholding the Judicial Magistrate’s decision. Ukey then challenged the High Court’s decision in the Supreme Court.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 11:50 IST