‘Surrender or be wiped out’: Field Marshal Manekshaw’s warning to Pak army during 1971 war

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 10:34 IST

The Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army on Wednesday posted a picture of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw strategising with fellow army officers amid the 1971 war on photo and video sharing app Instagram commemorating the 50th anniversary of India’s victory of Pakistan.

The photo was shared with the caption, “’You surrender or We wipe you out’ was the message given by Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw to Pakistan on 13th December 1971.”

“The Field Marshal lived his words as the world will see unprecedented surrender of more than 93000 Pakistani soldiers.”

India is celebrating the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ on the occasion of India’s victory over Pakistan in 1971 war, that made Bangladesh an independent country.

PM Modi along with several officials from the defence ministry paid tributes at the National War Memorial in New Delhi and kickstarted the 50th anniversary celebrations of the event.

The 1971 war was fought between the Pakistan Army and the allied forces of Bangladesh’s Muktibahini and the Indian Army led by Field General Sam Manekshaw. The Pakistan government chose not to recognise the Awami League’s win in the 1970 elections following which Awami League leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman called for a nationwide strike. Pakistan, fearing that East Pakistan will continue to demand more autonomy arrested Rehman and imprisoned him in Lahore on charges of sedition.

After arresting Rahman, Pakistan prime minister Yahya Khan sent General Tikka Khan to Dhaka to stem the insurrection. In March 1971, General Tikka Khan launched a crackdown on Bangladesh’s political leaders, students and minorities. Tikka Khan’s actions, according to several observers, were nothing short of a war crime.

Pakistan prime minister dragged India into the war when on December 3, Pakistan Air Force attacked India’s air bases in Amritsar, Ambala, Agra, Awantipur, Bikaner, Halwara, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Pathankot, Bhuj, Srinagar and Uttarlai. Indian Air Force quickly repulsed the attacks and simultaneously moved into East Pakistan.

By December 14 it was clear that Pakistan’s forces were depleted and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw asked Niazi, commander of Pakistani forces, to unconditionally surrender in front of the Indian Army. Ninety three thousand Pakistani troops surrendered to the Indian Army on this day in 1971 making it the biggest surrender since World War II.