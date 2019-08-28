Survivor attempted suicide, four minors nabbed in Bengal for rape

india

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 00:10 IST

Four minor boys were nabbed by police in Bengal’s East Midnapore district on Wednesday on charges of raping a minor. She tried to end her life by consuming poison after the brutality.

According to police, the 16-years-old girl is a student of class 10 and the perpetrators are students of classes 9 and 10. The girl is now being treated at a hospital in the district.

“The accused will be produced in a juvenile court,” said V Salomon Nesakumar, superintendent of police, East Midnapore.

According to police, the girl has said the accused had filmed the ordeal and threatened her that they would circulate it if she revealed.

“We have nabbed all four after a complaint was lodged by a family member of the girl,” said a police officer of the district.

According to police, the key accused is the girl’s boyfriend and the other three boys were also known to her. According to the complaint, on Saturday evening she was taken in a deserted field where the four forced themselves on her. After returning home, the girl consumed pesticide.

The key accused were known to the girl for two years. He used to visit her home regularly and they together went to tuitions.

“I could never imagine that he would do such an act. I hope they get proper punishment,” said the girl’s father.

The last time a minor was nabbed for raping in the state was on February 19. The 16-year-old accused had allegedly raped a class 1 student. That incident took place in West Burdwan district’s Durgapur.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 23:35 IST