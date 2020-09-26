Sushant Singh Rajput case: Deepika Padukone leaves NCB office after 6 hours, questioning of Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan continues

india

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 16:05 IST

Three Bollywood actors, including Deepika Padukone, were questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday as part of its investigation into a drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in June this year, officials said.

Deepika Padukone is one of more than a dozen people from Bollywood who have been questioned by the agency in the past two weeks. She had joined the probe in the morning.

The anti-drugs agency arrested Rhea Chakraborty on September 8 for the allegedly procuring drugs for Rajput. Her brother Showik has also been arrested along with dozens of others. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Here’s what we know so far:

Deepika Padukone

Padukone was the first to arrive at NCB’s Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) office in Mumbai’s Ballard Estate area. She arrived at 9.50am after receiving a summons earlier in the week while shooting a movie in Goa.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor reached the NCB’s zonal office around 12pm to record her statement in the drugs probe linked to Rajput’s death. The NCB probe team is recording her statement regarding the drugs case related to Rajput’s death and Bollywood drugs nexus as well.

Her name cropped up during the interrogation of those who were earlier summoned by the probe team. Shraddha Kapoor had worked with Rajput.

Sara Ali Khan

She reached NCB’s zonal office around 1pm. Her name cropped up during the questioning of Rhea Chakraborty, who has been arrested by NCB in the drugs case along with over a dozen others, officials said.

Sara was Rajput’s co-star in “Kedarnath” film.

Karishma Prakash

KWAN talent management agency’s Karishma Prakash is also being interrogated and confronted with Padukone on their individual statements in the matter. Prakash, an employee at KWAN, has also been questioned in the past.

Prakash arrived for questioning soon after Padukone reached the NCB guest house. She was questioned for around seven hours on Friday. “Prakash reached the NCB guest house just before 11am,” an official said, according to news agency PTI.

PTI cited sources as saying that Prakash’s WhatsApp chats included conversations about drugs with one ‘D’ and the central agency wanted to find out who this person was.

Other who have been questioned

NCB had on Wednesday summoned Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shradha Kapoor, Rakulpreet Singh, fashion designer Simone Khambatta and celebrity manager Shruti Modi in the matter. KWAN CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar was also questioned in the case earlier this week.

Rakul Preet Singh recorded her statement on Friday. She was questioned for about four hours. Dharma Productions’ executive producer Kshitij Ravi was also questioned by the NCB on Friday.

The NCB team also got important information about the case during the questioning of Rajput’s talent manager Jaya Saha, reports have said. Shruti Modi, the former business manager of actor Rajput, has also been questioned by the NCB in the case in the past as well.

The case is being probed by the three central agencies -- the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate, and NCB. All the agencies are exploring different angles related to the case.

NCB started its investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation.

ED had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the actor’s death case on July 31 after an FIR was filed by Rajput’s father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. The FIR lodged by Patna Police was later transferred to CBI.

(With agency inputs)