Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea blames media, polls in SC plea

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 01:28 IST

The death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is being blown out of proportion by the media since it comes in the run up to the elections in Bihar, the actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who is now being investigated for allegedly abetting his suicide, told the Supreme Court on Monday.

The petition in the top court in Delhi was filed while Chakraborty, her brother Showik and father Indrajit were questioned for at least 10 hours by the Enforcement Directorate, which is looking for financial angle into the June 14 death when Rajput was found hanged at his flat in Mumbai.

“Media Channels are examining and cross-examining all the witnesses in the case. Petitioner (Rhea Chakraborty) is already convicted by media even before a foul play in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is established. Extreme trauma and infringement of privacy of the rights of petitioner is caused due to constant sensationalisation of this case,” the affidavit filed through advocate Malak Manish Bhatt stated.

The apex court is slated to hear on Tuesday Chakraborty’s petition seeking transfer of the case registered against her in connection with Rajput’s death from Patna to Mumbai.

In its probe, the Mumbai Police found the cause of death as “asphyxia due to hanging” and filed an accidental death report (ADR) to begin an investigation. Chakraborty, who was in a live-in relationship with Rajput for a year till she shifted to her house on June 8, was also questioned by the Mumbai police.

The investigation by Mumbai police was ongoing when Rajput’s father, KK Singh, filed a police complaint at Rajeev Nagar police station in Patna on July 25 against Chakraborty, accusing her of abetting his son’s alleged suicide. His father also alleged that Chakraborty illegally transferred Rs 15 crore from Rajput’s bank account and mentally harassed him.

Patna police registered an FIR on July 25 based on Singh’s complaint for offences relating to abetment of suicide, cheating and criminal intimidation.

Chakraborty moved the top court on July 29 challenging the jurisdiction of the Bihar police in the matter, saying that the alleged crime took place in Mumbai.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe on August 5 based on a request by the Bihar police.

The Maharashtra government has, however, opposed it stating Bihar did not have jurisdiction to refer the case to CBI since the cause of action arose in Mumbai.

“Investigation into financial scams of thousands of crores by Enforcement Directorate and CBI never see the light of the day and at drop of a hat, cases get registered even without there being a jurisdiction in the foundational case. Petitioner urges that she should be protected and not be made scapegoat of political agendas,” Chakraborty submitted.