Swati Maliwal case: Arvind Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar's judicial custody extended till July 16

Delhi Tis Hazari court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar till July 16 in connection with the alleged assault case involving Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal.



Kumar was arrested on May 18, days after Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal alleged that she was assaulted by him at Kejriwal's residence on May 13. Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar. (PTI File Photo)

His first bail plea was dismissed on May 27 by a city court, which said there appeared to be no "pre-meditation" on Maliwal's part in getting the FIR lodged and that her allegations could not be "swiped away".

On June 7, Delhi's Tis Hazari court refused to grant bail to Bibhav Kumar, saying he was facing "grave and serious" charges and that there was an apprehension that he could influence witnesses.

On July 1, the Delhi high court had held as maintainable a plea moved by Kumar, who challenged his arrest in the case, and sought Delhi Police's stand on it.

The FIR against Kumar was registered on May 16 under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) provisions, including those related to criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

Kumar, in his plea, has sought a direction to declare his arrest as illegal and in gross violation of the provisions of section 41A (notice of appearance before police officer) of the Code of Criminal Procedure and against the mandate of the law.

Kumar claimed he was arrested with an "oblique motive" while his anticipatory bail plea was pending in the trial court, in violation of his fundamental rights as well as the law.

In the petition, Kumar has also sought "appropriate compensation" for his "illegal" arrest and initiation of departmental action against the erring officials involved in the decision-making of his arrest.

.





