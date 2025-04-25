Tamil Nadu doctor injured in Pahalgam attack is in ICU on ventilator: AIIMS

NEW DELHI: Dr A Parmeshwaran, a 31-year-old doctor from Tamil Nadu who was injured in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam and airlifted to Delhi, is critical and on ventilatory support at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Aiims), the hospital said in a statement on Friday. AIIMS said Dr Parmeshwaran is in the ICU on a ventilator under close medical supervision. His prognosis is guarded (File Photo)

Dr Parmeshwaran, an ENT surgeon, received grievous injuries in the neck and abdomen when a group of heavily armed terrorists started firing at around 500 tourists present on the lush Baisaran grasslands near Pahalgam town in Kashmir.

At least 26 people died – all men, 25 of them tourists – in the attack, the worst to rock Kashmir since the abrogation of the region’s special status in 2019. Dr Parmeshwaran was one of the 17 people who were injured in the attack.

“Dr. A. Parmeshwaran, a 31-year-old resident of Tamil Nadu, sustained gunshot injuries in a terror attack at Pahalgam. He suffered injuries to the neck and abdomen and underwent surgery at the Government Medical College in Anantnag,” said the hospital statement.

“Following the procedure, he was airlifted to the Jayaprakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre, AIIMS New Delhi, on 24th April 2025,” the statement said.

“Currently, Dr. Parmeshwaran is in the ICU on a ventilator under close medical supervision. His prognosis is guarded,” the statement added.