Tamil Nadu: Poor visibility affects flight operations at Chennai Airport

Flight operations were affected at the airport in Tamil Nadu's Chennai morning as foggy conditions reduced visibility on Monday morning. Aircraft operations at Chennai Airport have been disrupted by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) cancelling three flights and rescheduling thirty others due to the high fog and smoke from burning trash during the Bhogi festival.(Hindustan Times/ Santosh Kumar)

Air India, on its official handle on X, requested the passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

"Poor visibility may impact flight operations to and from Chennai and some cities in Southern India, like Tirupati and Tiruchirapalli. Kindly check your flight status before heading to the airport," the airline said.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued any warnings for Southern India.

Meanwhile, fog caused many planes at IGI Airport to be delayed as chilly waves engulf the nation's capital. As the winter frost deepens in Northern India, homeless people have taken to night shelters in the nation's capital.

The Delhi/NCR region is anticipated to have intense fog conditions and has issued an orange advisory according to the IMD.

Air quality monitoring stations in Delhi have reported concerning pollution levels across the city. According to CPCB data, the AQI of the national capital recorded 285.

Monday morning's weather caused some trains to be delayed as well and several to be cancelled. Some of these are as follows:

*The Purushottam Express was delayed by 311 minutes

*The Poorva Express took 198 minutes

*The JBP NZM SF Express and the Shramjeevi Express reported delays of 187 and 197 minutes

*The NDLS Humsafar and Kaifiyat Express were delayed by 107 and 68 minutes

* The MP Sampark Kranti Express had a 65-minute delay

*The Gondwana Express and YPR Sampark Kranti Express recorded delays of 92 and 91 minutes

The India Meteorological Department reports that Monday's low temperature at Delhi's Palam was 9.6 degrees Celsius simultaneously, Safdarjung recorded a low temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius.