Tamil Nadu: Massive fire breaks out at Tata Electronics manufacturing unit in Hosur

ByHT News Desk
Sep 28, 2024 11:08 AM IST

The fire started in the cellphone manufacturing section of Tata Electronics in Tamil Nadu's Hosur, prompting employees to evacuate the premises.

A massive fire broke out at Tata Electronics manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Hosur on Saturday. The fire started in the cellphone manufacturing section, prompting employees to evacuate the premises, initial reported suggested.

Employees of Tata Electronics manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Hosur on have reportedly been evacuated.
Employees of Tata Electronics manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Hosur on have reportedly been evacuated.

News agency IANS reported that a significant property damage has been reported, and fire brigades are currently working to control the blaze.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
