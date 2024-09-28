Tamil Nadu: Massive fire breaks out at Tata Electronics manufacturing unit in Hosur

A massive fire broke out at Tata Electronics manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Hosur on Saturday. The fire started in the cellphone manufacturing section, prompting employees to evacuate the premises, initial reported suggested. Employees of Tata Electronics manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Hosur on have reportedly been evacuated.

News agency IANS reported that a significant property damage has been reported, and fire brigades are currently working to control the blaze.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.