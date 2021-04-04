Tamil Nadu reports over 3,000 new Covid-19 cases for the third straight day, active caseload close to 22,000

For the third consecutive day, Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported more than 3,000 new Covid-19 cases in a 24-hour period, according to a bulletin from the state government. This took the state's tally to 899,807. Also, 14 more patients died of coronavirus disease on the day, pushing the death toll to 12,778, according to the bulletin. Previously, 3,446 cases and 3,290 cases were reported on Saturday and Friday respectively.

Active cases in Tamil Nadu have been increasing gradually and currently stands at 21,958, an increase of 1,754 cases from the 20,204 reported on the previous day.

The state's health ministry also highlighted that of the 3,581 new infections on the day, 18 patients were returnees from other states in the country and one patient came back from United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Meanwhile, the Union health ministry, earlier in the day, identified Tamil Nadu to be one among the 12 states and union territories (UTs) where the number of daily new cases have been witnessing a surge. The ministry noted that the state is also one among eight states that have contributed to almost 81 per cent of the new cases on Sunday.

The state capital Chennai, which is the worst affected place in Tamil Nadu, reported 1,344 new cases on the day which took the overall confirmed cases in the city to 253,760 so far. Chennai also has 8,246 active cases and so far, 4,268 patients have died for the disease in the city. Among other districts, Coimbatore with 60,153 cases and Chengalpattu with 57,509 cases remain the worst affected in terms of total confirmed cases so far.

The government also tested 82,791 Covid-19 samples in the past 24 hours and the state has so far tested 19,932,179 samples till date, the bulletin showed.