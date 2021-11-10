Home / India News / TDP demands reduction in VAT on fuel, stages protest across Andhra Pradesh
india news

TDP demands reduction in VAT on fuel, stages protest across Andhra Pradesh

Holding banners and placards, the TDP workers raised slogans against the Andhra government for being adamant about not reducing the VAT on fuel.
The TDP protesters kept on sounding the horns of their bikes to register their discontent at the high fuel prices in the state. (REUTERS)
The TDP protesters kept on sounding the horns of their bikes to register their discontent at the high fuel prices in the state. (REUTERS)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 12:30 AM IST
Copy Link
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders and cadres on Tuesday staged hour-long demonstrations at several petrol stations across Andhra Pradesh demanding the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government to reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel, as done in other states. The protests were staged in thousands from 12 pm to 1 pm.

Holding banners and placards, the TDP workers raised slogans against the state government for being adamant about not reducing the VAT on fuel. The protesters kept on sounding the horns of their bikes to register their discontent at the high fuel prices in the state.

At Kurnool and Kadapa, the state government resorted to preventive arrests of the TDP leaders and disallowed them from protesting. Several leaders were taken into custody and later released in the Kadapa district during the day.

In Vijayawada, the party activists, led by former minister Kollu Ravindra, party general secretary Panchumarthi Anuradha and former Mayor Gadde Anuradha held protests at Dharna Chowk, Bhavanipuram, Benz Circle and other areas.

“We shall continue our agitation till the state government gives up its adamant attitude on fuel prices,” Panchumarthi Anuradha told reporters.

In some areas like Tirupati, the TDP leaders took up novel protests by garlanding and breaking coconuts in front of petrol pumps, praying that good sense prevailed on the chief minister to minimise the burden on the common public.

Similar, hour-long protests were held at Gannavaram, Eluru, Gudivada, Rajahmundry, Tenali, Ponnur, Guntur and other places. MLA Gorantla Butchayya Chowdary, former MLAs Alapati Raja, Dhulipalla Narendra and other leaders protested in their respective constituencies.

The ruling YSR Congress party leaders described the protests as high drama. “Why should we reduce the tax on petrol and diesel and lose revenue unnecessarily? Let these leaders protest before the Centre to withdraw the fuel cess,” state civil supplies minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao said.

In Andhra Pradesh, the petrol prices on Tuesday ranged from 109.22 in Visakhapatnam to 110.87 in Nellore. The diesel prices range from 95.51 in Prakasam district to 96.91 in Krishna district per litre.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out