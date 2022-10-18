Home / India News / 'Modi also asked same thing...': Tejashwi opposes CBI bail demand in IRCTC case

'Modi also asked same thing...': Tejashwi opposes CBI bail demand in IRCTC case

Updated on Oct 18, 2022 11:43 AM IST

IRCTC case: Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav rebuffed CBI's accusations.

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav. (HT Photo)
ByHT News Desk | Reported by Richa Banka | Edited by Swati Bhasin

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav is attending a court hearing in Delhi as the CBI seeks the cancellation of the bail granted to the RJD leader. Amid the probe over a case linked to the alleged IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) scam, the officials of the probe agency have accused Tejashwi Yadav of trying to influence the investigation.

Yadav has been accused of threatening CBI officials while addressing a press conference.

Advocate Maninder Singh - appearing for Yadav, one of the accused in the IRCTC case - denied the submission made by the CBI counsel. "My client's press conference was in another context. He talked about many things, scams and other political issues in the press conference, " Singh said.

"I have spoken about Land for Job scam, I have spoke about the raids in that case, then how are they seeking the cancellation of bail in the IRCTC case?" the lawyer further argued on his behalf. If the CBI officials feel threatened, he added, then they can register an FIR (first information report) under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

His counsel further argued that he “is in the opposition party and raising questions on the wrongdoing is his duty”. "The same thing against CBI and ED was also asked by the Present Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was a CM and was in opposition in 2013," the counsel contended.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

