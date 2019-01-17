Tejashwi Yadav’s new barb at ‘chacha’ Nitish Kumar talks about a betrayal, and promise

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav has continued his attack on Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for his decision to ally with the BJP. On Thursday, Tejashwi asked Kumar to explain how Bihar has gained from the “double-engine” government, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comment on the NDA governments at the Centre and the state.

“Nitish chacha must tell the people of Bihar how they gained from the BJP-JD(U) alliance. He must tell us about the special package and special category status for Bihar,” the RJD leader said at ‘Tejashwi ki chaupal’, a Twitter event to reach out to the public.

He also asked PM Modi to come true on his promise of special category status for Bihar. “Promises aren’t enough, people need action.”

Tejashwi Yadav has been targeting Nitish Kumar since he left the grand alliance with RJD and Congress in 2017 to tie-up with the BJP.

Nitish Kumar has said he decided to exit from the alliance after Congress president Rahul Gandhi refused to take a clear stand on corruption allegations against Tejashwi, then deputy CM of the state.

Tejashwi Yadav had hit back saying that Nitish Kumar was the ‘Bhishma Pitamah’ of moral corruption who never accepts his own mistakes but is busy blaming his allies.

During Thursday’s Twitter chaupal, Tejashwi also raised questions about the 10% reservation in government jobs and higher education to members of economically weaker sections, including upper castes.

He said the Rs 8 lakh per year ceiling will ensure that the reservation will benefit the rich and not the poor. Is the person earning Rs 8 lakh per annum or having 5 acre land poor?” Tejashwi Yadav asked explaining why RJD has opposed the reservation.

People with an annual family income of less than Rs 8 lakh per annum are eligible for the 10% quota. Those with less than five acres of farm land would also be covered under the EWS quota.

Other criteria are having a house which is less than 1000 sq ft and a residential plot not exceeding 100 yards in a notified municipality. In case of a residential plot in a non-notified municipality area, the residential plot should be below 200 yards.

The 10 per cent quota covers nearly 190 million people from the general category and is seen as an effort by the BJP-led national coalition to reach out to upper caste groups and once-dominant agrarian communities such as the Patidars, Jats, Gujjars and Marathas who have been lobbying for reservation.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 14:58 IST