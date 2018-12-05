Karimnagar to be renamed Karipuram if BJP wins in Telangana: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday said that if the BJP government was formed in Telangana, it would work towards respecting people’s sentiments by renaming Karimnagar district as ‘Karipuram’.

Addressing an election rally in the poll-bound Telangana, Yogi said: “If BJP comes to power in Telangana then BJP will work for renaming Karimnagar into ‘Karipuram’ and respect your sentiments.

During his election campaign in Hyderabad on December 2, Adityanath had called upon voters in Telangana to elect a BJP government in the state if they wanted to see Hyderabad city transform into ‘Bhagyanagar’.

“If Hyderabad has to be transformed into ‘Bhagyanagar’ then I call upon you to support BJP to form the government (in Telangana)”, he had said.

Telangana BJP leader T Raja Singh Lodh, who was an MLA in the dissolved Assembly, had on several occasions earlier said that BJP would aim to rename Hyderabad and other cities in the state after the names of great people, if elected to power.

The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh had earlier changed the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj, Faizabad to Ayodhya and Mughalsarai Junction to Pt Deen Dhayal Upadhyay junction.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 18:55 IST