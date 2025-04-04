Menu Explore
Telangana: Minor girl, travelling with family, raped by co-passenger in train's washroom

ByHT News Desk
Apr 04, 2025 10:35 PM IST

A case has been registered at the Railway Police Station (RPS) in Hyderabad's Secunderabad based on a complaint. An investigation is underway, the GRP added.

In a shocking incident reported from Telangana, a minor girl, who was travelling with her family, was allegedly raped and assaulted by a co-passenger inside a train's washroom, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said on Friday.

The accused, in his 20s, was being questioned, the police said.(HT Photo)
The accused, in his 20s, was being questioned, the police said.(HT Photo)

According to PTI, the incident occurred on the morning of April 3, when the accused, a man in his 20s, subjected the girl to aggravated sexual assault and rape. The girl was travelling with her family members at the time.

During the journey, the accused followed the girl to the washroom and assaulted her inside it.

Also Read | SC flags rise in rape cases on the false promise of marriage

A case has been registered at the Railway Police Station (RPS) in Telangana's Secunderabad based on a complaint. An investigation is underway, the GRP added.

When asked if the accused had been taken into custody, a senior GRP official told PTI that he was currently being questioned.

In a separate incident, woman jumped from train to escape rape bid

The horrific incident comes days after another similar incident took place on March 22 when a 23-year-old woman sustained injuries after jumping out of a moving train to escape a man who allegedly tried to rape her.

The victim was travelling alone in the ladies’ coach of an MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport System) train from the Secunderabad railway station to Medchal when the incident occurred.

Also Read | Murder, rape of minor daughter: HC commutes Amritsar man’s death sentence to life term

A case was registered, and a hunt was launched to trace the accused, who had fled.

"A girl in her early 20s was attacked by a man on the train. To protect herself, she jumped from the moving train. She has sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Gandhi Hospital. A case has been registered, and four special teams have been deployed to track down the accused," Hyderabad SP North Zone Chandana Deepti told PTI.

The victim said that after two other female passengers who were travelling in the ladies coach with her had de-boarded the train at Alwal railway station, an unknown man entered the coach.

(with PTI inputs)

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
