Telangana results 2023: JukkaI, Banswada, Yellareddy, Kamareddy, Zaheerabad, Narayankhed, Andole assembly seats counting
LIVE counting updates for Telangana assembly seats for JukkaI, Banswada, Yellareddy, Kamareddy, Zaheerabad, Narayankhed, AndoIe assembly seats.
The Telangana were held on Nov 30, 2023 to elect all 119 members of Telangana Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted, and the result declared on December 3. The Zaheerabad Lok Sabha Constituency consists of JukkaI, Banswada, Yellareddy, Kamareddy, Zaheerabad, Narayankhed and Andole assembly constituencies.
Counting to begin for Zaheerabad area constituencies at 8 am on 3rd December. Find below the latest updates coming in from the area.
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Party
|Vote Margins
|JukkaI
|Counting to Begin
|Banswada
|Counting to Begin
|YeIIareddy
|Counting to Begin
|Kamareddy
|Counting to Begin
|Zaheerabad
|Counting to Begin
|Narayankhed
|Counting to Begin
|AndoIe
|Counting to Begin
2018 Telangana Legislative Assembly election results:
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|JukkaI
|Hanmanth Shinde
|TRS
|Banswada
|Pocharam Srinivas Reddy
|TRS
|YeIIareddy
|Jajala Surender
|INC
|Kamareddy
|Alpesh Khodaji Thakor
|INC
|Zaheerabad
|Koninty Manik Rao
|TRS
|Narayankhed
|Thakor Shambhuji Chelaji
|BJP
|AndoIe
|Kranthi Kiran Chanti
|TRS
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 01, 2023 06:38 PM IST
Telangana poll results for Zaheerabad constituencies: Counting to begin at 8am