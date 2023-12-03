Telangana results 2023: JukkaI, Banswada, Yellareddy, Kamareddy, Zaheerabad, Narayankhed, Andole assembly seats counting

The Telangana were held on Nov 30, 2023 to elect all 119 members of Telangana Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted, and the result declared on December 3. The Zaheerabad Lok Sabha Constituency consists of JukkaI, Banswada, Yellareddy, Kamareddy, Zaheerabad, Narayankhed and Andole assembly constituencies. Telangana, Nov 30 (ANI): Women voters stand in a queue to cast their votes for the Telangana Assembly elections, on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (CEO Telangana)

Counting to begin for Zaheerabad area constituencies at 8 am on 3rd December. Find below the latest updates coming in from the area.

Constituency Leading Candidate Party Vote Margins JukkaI Counting to Begin Banswada Counting to Begin YeIIareddy Counting to Begin Kamareddy Counting to Begin Zaheerabad Counting to Begin Narayankhed Counting to Begin AndoIe Counting to Begin

2018 Telangana Legislative Assembly election results:

Constituency 2018 Sitting MLA Party JukkaI Hanmanth Shinde TRS Banswada Pocharam Srinivas Reddy TRS YeIIareddy Jajala Surender INC Kamareddy Alpesh Khodaji Thakor INC Zaheerabad Koninty Manik Rao TRS Narayankhed Thakor Shambhuji Chelaji BJP AndoIe Kranthi Kiran Chanti TRS

