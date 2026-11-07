Telangana student goes missing in US; minister seeks MEA, Boston Police intervention

A 23-year-old student from Telangana has gone missing in Boston in United States, prompting state minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy to seek urgent intervention from the ministry of external affairs, the Boston Police and relevant agencies. In the United States, Sreeja was residing in Boston's Dorchester. (Facebook: Boston Police Department/ X:@KomatireddyKVR)

The student, identified as Sreeja Reddy Koya, is pursuing her higher education at the University of Massachusetts Boston. The Boston Police issued a missing person alert for her, which said she had been missing since November 2..

Sreeja's parents, Koyya Yadagiri Reddy and Roopa, hail from Shabdullapuram village in Kanagal Mandal of Nalgonda district in Telangana, news agency ANI reported. According to Sreeja's father, she had travelled to the US around one-and-a-half years ago to join the course in Boston, and was also working part-time, according to ANI.

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In the United States, Sreeja was residing in Boston's Dorchester neighbourhood.

Boston Police issues missing alert In their alert issued on November 5, the Boston Police requested public assistance in efforts to locate the 23-year-old, while also providing details of her whereabouts before she went missing.

The cops said that Sreeja was last seen leaving her residence in Dorchester's Edison Green at around 9.45 pm on November 2. She was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans, the Boston Police said in the alert a couple of days ago. They added that Sreeja she have gone to the Carson Beach or Harbor Point areas.

The cops said they were actively working to locate her and urged anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call 911 or contact District C-11 (Dorchester) Detectives at (617) 343-4335. It said that community members can also provide information anonymously through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line by calling on 1-800-494-TIPS or texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

The cops said that photos and videos related to the probe could be submitted anonymously. “The Boston Police Department will strictly safeguard the identities of those who wish to provide information confidentially,” the Boston Police added in the alert.

Student's phone switched off, last available location near room According to Sreeja's family, she left her room for a walk on November 2, and her mobile phone has remained switched off since then, ANI reported. “On that day, she went to college, came back to her room and later went out for a walk,” ANI cited Sreeja's father as saying. He said his daughter had gone missing after walking for just 1km. “Her phone was also switched off. A complaint was registered,” he said.

Her father said that according to police, her last available location was traced near her room, ANI reported. He said her family was anxiously awaiting her return and had not received any information about her since she went missing.

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“The police said that she might be nearby and will come back as her last available location was just half a kilometre from her room,” he said, according to ANI. He said it had been five days since she went missing.