Konda Surekha dropped from Revanth Reddy cabinet in Telangana, hits out at Congress

Surekha, a 61-year-old five-term legislator, was issued a show-cause notice on August 20 by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s disciplinary panel over her daughter Konda Sushmita’s sharp criticism of the party and the chief minister at a meeting in Warangal on August 19.

In a communication to state governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, the chief minister has recommended removal of Surekha from the council of ministers with immediate effect, an official statement by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday sacked state endowments and forests minister Konda Surekha from his cabinet, after the Congress leadership cleared her removal on disciplinary grounds.

What was Konda Surekha's response to her dismissal from the Telangana cabinet?

What was Konda Surekha's response to her dismissal from the Telangana cabinet?

Why does Konda Surekha believe her daughter's comments should not affect her political position?

Why does Konda Surekha believe her daughter's comments should not affect her political position?

What led to the sacking of Konda Surekha from the Telangana cabinet?

What led to the sacking of Konda Surekha from the Telangana cabinet?

The chief minister has also ordered cancelling the appointment of senior Congress leader and former minister G Chinna Reddy as vice-chairman of the Telangana Planning Board with immediate effect. He has been replaced by Gadwal Vijayalakshmi.

Chinna Reddy was also issued a show-cause notice on August 20 for his alleged comment that sitting MLA from Wanaparthy Megha Reddy “purchased” the party ticket in the last assembly elections in 2023 by paying huge money to the party bosses.

The official statement said the chief minister also approved the appointment of Nerella Sharada as chairperson of the Telangana State Commission for Women and former MP G Sudha Rani as chairperson of the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA).

Konda Surekha hits back

Reacting sharply to her sacking from the cabinet, the Warrangal East MLA said the Congress leadership had acted unilaterally without seeking her explanation and asked why she was being punished for remarks made by her daughter, an independent woman.

“I am not worried about my dismissal from the cabinet, but what hurt me was the way it was done, without even seeking my explanation,” Surekha said, speaking to reporters at her residence in Hyderabad.

Surekha said she did not have a reason to condemn her daughter’s comments, arguing that she did not have the authority to question or disown her personal opinion.

She also released a letter addressed to the Congress high command during a media conference and questioned why she had been singled out when no action was taken against others for their controversial remarks.

“Why has no action been taken against the statements made by former MLA T Jagga Reddy and MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy against the chief minister in the past?” she asked.

Surekha claimed that her removal from the cabinet was part of a larger conspiracy hatched by leaders close to the chief minister and his brothers. “These people also conspired against my followers, particularly my former officer on special duty (OSD) Sumanth and got him arrested in a fabricated case,” she said.

Surekha asserted that she and other leaders had risen in politics through public support and were ultimately accountable to the people. She called upon Congress leaders who were unhappy with developments within the government and the party to speak out.

“Those leaders who are facing difficulties should come out and raise their voice. Speak up about what is happening in the government. Otherwise, there will be no option but to suffer the consequences,” she said, urging the Revanth Reddy government to “correct and change” its approach, particularly in view of the upcoming municipal corporation elections.

But Surekha insisted that she won’t jump ship and will remain in the Congress. “I will continue in the party. I will attend the assembly sessions as an MLA,” she said.

Chinna Reddy could not be reached for his comment.