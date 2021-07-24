Thackeray to visit flood-affected Mahad, Taliye; over 100 killed, 90,000 rescued

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday will visit the flood-affected area Mahad by helicopter from Mumbai. He will also visit Taliye village where 40 houses were buried due to landslide.

So far, at least 138 people have been killed and 89,333 have been displaced in Maharashtra in monsoon-related accidents after heavy rains lashed the state and triggered landslides, state relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar said.

The Maharashtra government has roped in Indian army and navy to assist in ongoing rescue operations in flood-hit areas.

The worsening situation due to floods has pushed the death toll to the highest in recent years and close to 90,000 people have been evacuated from seven districts in the relief and rescue operations started by the Maharashtra government. The affected districts include Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara, Pune, Ratnagiri, Raigad and Thane. Maximum people were shifted from Sangli and Kolhapur districts - 42,573 and 40,882 respectively - the state relief and rehabilitation department data showed.

"At one location, rescue operation still continues. According to officials and staff present at the spot, around 50 more people are feared trapped under the debris," Raigad district collector Nidhi Chaudhary told news agency ANI.

The India Air Force has deployed one C-17 Globemaster, two C-130 Super Hercules to ferry 170 personnel and 21 tonnes of load for Natural Disaster Relief Forces from Bhubaneswar to Pune, Ratnagiri and Goa in preparation for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, reported news agency ANI.

At least seven naval flood rescue teams from Mumbai have been deployed to Ratnagiri and Raigad districts. One Sea-king 42C Helicopter from Mumbai deployed for aerial reconnaissance at Poladpur and Raigad, and one ALH helo from Goa positioned at Ratnagiri for relief and rescue operations.

The Western Naval Command of the Indian navy has mobilised resources to provide assistance to state and district administrations of affected areas in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa that are reeling under flooding of both urban and rural areas due to incessant rains.