 ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay enters politics, launches Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam party | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay enters politics, launches Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam party

‘Thalapathy’ Vijay enters politics, launches Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam party

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 02, 2024 01:51 PM IST

The Tamil superstar said that the party will make its electoral debut in the 2026 state polls.

Confirming recent rumours that he will be entering politics, Tamil superstar Joseph Vijay, better known as Thalapathy (the commander) Vijay, on Friday announced his political party, naming it ‘Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam’ (victorious Tamil association).

Joseph Vijay (File Photo)
Joseph Vijay (File Photo)

The party, however, will not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, and will make its electoral debut in the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly election, the actor said in a statement.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“I am aiming a corruption-free, progressive, and secular government, considering the current political climate that divides people by religion , caste and one could witness corruption everywhere,” his statement read.

With this, the actor, 49, becomes the latest person from Tamil Nadu's film industry to enter politics. Two former chief ministers of the southern state, MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa were actors, while M Karunanidhi, who also served as CM, was a screenwriter. While MG Ramachandran, known popularly by his initials MGR, founded the AIADMK, Jayalalithaa too was a senior party member. Karunanidhi, meanwhile, was a senior member of the DMK, the state's current ruling party.

The DMK and AIADMK are the two major political outfits of Tamil Nadu.

DMDK founder Vijayakanth, who passed away in December last year, was also an actor in the Tamil film industry before becoming a politician. More recently, superstar Kamal Haasan founded Makkal Needhi Maiam in February 2016.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Budget 2024 Live, Income tax Budget 2024 Livealong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On