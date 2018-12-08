Thane man records video message minutes before jumping in front of train, clipping goes viral

A 20-year-old man allegedly ended his life by jumping before a suburban train near Kalyan railway station in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

The incident came to light on Thursday after the decapitated body of the victim, who hailed from Netivali village in the district, was found lying on the tracks, police said.

According to police, although the motive behind his extreme step was not yet known, the deceased, Rohit Pardeshi, left a video message on his phone which said nobody should be blamed for his death.

Inspector Dinkar Pingle of Kalyan Railway police station said a case of accidental death was registered and his body was sent for post-mortem.

“Police found that the victim’s head was lying on the one side of the track, while the torso on the other side. When we checked his mobile phone, we found that he had recorded a video suicide message,” the officer said.

In the message, he can be seen saying that he was committing suicide without anyone’s pressure and nobody should be held responsible for it.

The message also said that he had nobody in the family except his younger brother and all the property should go to him, police said.

The video message has also gone viral on the social media, they said adding that further investigation was on.

First Published: Dec 08, 2018 08:47 IST