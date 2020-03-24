e-paper
Home / India News / ‘There shall not be any minimum balance requirement fee in bank accounts,’ announces FM Nirmala Sitharaman

‘There shall not be any minimum balance requirement fee in bank accounts,’ announces FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The government has clamped a lockdown in most of the country to check the spread of the coronavirus disease after nearly 500 people have been infected with Sars-Cov-2 and nine killed across India so far.

india Updated: Mar 24, 2020 15:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the briefing.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the briefing.(ANI)
         

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced there will a complete waiver of minimum balance fee for account holders in banks as she announced a slew of measures for the economy in order to tackle the impact of Covid-19.

The government has clamped a lockdown in most of the country to check the spread of the coronavirus disease after nearly 500 people have been infected with Sars-Cov-2 and nine killed across India so far.

Nirmala Sitharaman also said debit cardholders who withdraw cash from any bank’s ATM can do it free of charge for the next three months.

The minister also made other announced extension of dates for filing the income tax return and linking of PAN Card with Aadhaar among others.

The government also extended the deadline for filing Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns for March, April and May to June 30 to provide relief to businesses grappling with the economic impact of Covid-19.

