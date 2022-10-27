Home / India News / This city recorded worst AQI in past 24 hours, it's not Delhi: Check full list

india news
Published on Oct 27, 2022 08:58 PM IST

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) remained in the “very poor” category for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday.

Of the top 10 cities across India that recorded "very poor" category AQI in the last 24 hours, four each are from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. (Photo by Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times)
BySharangee Dutta, New Delhi

Following the Diwali celebrations earlier this week, the air quality in a majority of the north Indian states declined. This list includes Delhi as well, which along with its neighbouring cities in the National Capital Region (NCR) typically witnesses decline in air quality during this time of the year. The deterioration is primarily because of stubble burning.

Despite being plagued by pollution, Delhi did not record the worst air quality in the past 24 hours, the daily bulletin by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) revealed on Thursday.

The national capital's air quality index (AQI), however, remained in the “very poor” category for the fourth consecutive day.

Here's the list of top 10 cities that recorded the worst AQIs (very poor) in the past 24 hours:

  1. Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) – 373
  2. Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) – 368
  3. Dharuhera (Haryana) – 364
  4. Gurugram (Haryana) – 362
  5. Noida (Uttar Pradesh) and Delhi – 354
  6. Motihari (Bihar) – 343
  7. Kaithal (Haryana) – 332
  8. Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) – 329
  9. Begusarai (Bihar) - 328
  10. Jind (Haryana) – 327
delhi delhi news delhi ncr air quality aqi cpcb air pollution air pollution delhi air pollution in delhi ghaziabad news noida greater noida gurugram + 11 more
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
