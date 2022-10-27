This city recorded worst AQI in past 24 hours, it's not Delhi: Check full list

Following the Diwali celebrations earlier this week, the air quality in a majority of the north Indian states declined. This list includes Delhi as well, which along with its neighbouring cities in the National Capital Region (NCR) typically witnesses decline in air quality during this time of the year. The deterioration is primarily because of stubble burning.

Despite being plagued by pollution, Delhi did not record the worst air quality in the past 24 hours, the daily bulletin by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) revealed on Thursday.

The national capital's air quality index (AQI), however, remained in the “very poor” category for the fourth consecutive day.

Here's the list of top 10 cities that recorded the worst AQIs (very poor) in the past 24 hours:

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) – 373 Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) – 368 Dharuhera (Haryana) – 364 Gurugram (Haryana) – 362 Noida (Uttar Pradesh) and Delhi – 354 Motihari (Bihar) – 343 Kaithal (Haryana) – 332 Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) – 329 Begusarai (Bihar) - 328 Jind (Haryana) – 327

