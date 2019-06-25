‘This is not Emergency that we throw anyone in jail’: PM Modi’s top 12 quotes in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed Lok Sabha during his reply to a discussion.

TOP 12 PM MODI QUOTES

1. “We are being slammed because we didn’t put some people in jail, this is not Emergency that Government can throw anyone in jail, this is democracy & judiciary will decide on this. We let law take its course and if someone gets bail then they should enjoy; we don’t believe in vendetta.”

2. “What one of the main Congress ministers during Shah Bano case said in an interview recently is shocking, he said other Congress ministers remarked that it was not the job of the Congress to reform Muslims, ‘if they want to lie in the gutter let them be’ is what they said.”

3. “Congress missed opportunities with uniform civil code and Shah Bano case, today again there is an opportunity, we have brought a bill for women empowerment; please do not link it to religion.”

4. We don’t waste time in reducing anyone; we will rather devote our lives to making ourselves larger. I wish you to keep your greatness. You have risen to such heights that you can’t see the ground any more, you are up rooted.

5. ‘I am not used to thinking small, I can’t afford to as I have to fulfill the dreams of close to 130 crore Indian citizens.

6. I never think about polls in terms of victory and defeat. The opportunity to serve 130 crore Indians and work to make a positive difference in the lives of our citizens is special to me.

7. Sardar Sarovar Dam was the brainchild of Sardar Patel and inaugurated by Pt. Nehru, but for years, there was no progress in building the dam beyond the laying of the foundation stone. Even some UPA governments tried to stall it. I had to sit on a fast for this project as Gujarat CM. It was only after NDA came to power that the work picked up pace and now, it is benefiting many people.

8. “Who did it? Who did it? Some people asked repeatedly during the debate. Today is 25th June. Who imposed the Emergency? We can’t forget those dark days.”

9. “I challenge the government that was in power between 2004-2014 to show if they ever praised the work of Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. Did they ever speak about good work of Narasimha Rao Ji? The same people did not even speak of Manmohan Singh Ji in Lok Sabha in this debate.”

10. “There are some who feel only a handful contributed to national development. They only want to hear those few names and ignore others. You won’t get anything (credit) if you are not part of a family…But we think differently … Which party did Pranab da belongs to doesn’t matter to us, what matters is his contribution to the country.”

11. Sentiment to give one’s life defined time before the Independence, sentiment to live in order to serve the country is the sentiment needed 75-years post Freedom.

12. “When one is committed to flying high then it is wasteful to measure the depth of the sky” (Jab iraada kar liya hai oonchi udaan ka, ,tab fizool hai dekhna kad aasman ka.)

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 18:58 IST