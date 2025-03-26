‘This kind of comedy cannot happen in Maharashtra’: MoS Yogesh Kadam on Kunal Kamra row

Maharashtra Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Ramdas Kadam, on Wednesday lashed out at stand-up artist Kunal Kamra amid his controversial remarks and stated that action will be taken against him as per the law. MoS Yogesh Kadam slammed comic Kunal Kamra over his alleged joke on Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde. (X/@iYogeshRKadam)

Yogesh Ramdas Kadam said that controversial remarks on the apex court, leaders and Gods and Goddesses, disguised as comedy, would not be tolerated in Maharashtra.

Speaking to the media, the MoS said, "To make fun of Hindu Gods time and again and insult the Supreme Court and big leaders of the state, if he calls this comedy, then this kind of comedy cannot happen in Maharashtra."

"Even after a case has been filed against you for making a song, you are remaking a song over the government or administration. You (Kunal Kamra) are not above the law, rules or the administraton. Action will be taken against him as per the law," he stated.

In connection with recent incidents of vandalism, Kadam assured the public that the accused individuals have been taken into custody, and all necessary legal measures will be pursued to ensure justice.

Earlier, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that action will be taken as per the law.

"Our CM Devendra Fadnavis had responded on this issue on behalf of the government... Our CM has said that action will be taken as per the law," Pawar told reporters while explaining the stand of the Maharashtra government on the matter.

CM Fadnavis has taken a strong stand on the alleged disparaging remarks made by stand-up artist Kunal Kamra against Eknath Shinde. The Chief Minister, while speaking in the state Assembly on Monday, stated that the government would not accept freedom of expression if it led to tyranny.

The CM said, "We appreciate humour and satire. We accept political satire, but we do not accept freedom of expression if it leads to tyranny."He stated that Kamra staged "low-quality" comedy.

"This artist makes statements against the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice; he wants to gain fame by creating controversy. He targeted Eknath Shinde and staged a low-quality comedy," the CM said adding that the people will decide whether Eknath Shinde is a traitor or a selfish person.

Further referring to Eknath Shinde as the heir to Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy, he questioned the opposition, asking whether they had given a 'supari' for the stand-up show.

The opposition alliance in Maharashtra has criticised the Mahayuti government for the "breakdown of law and order."

Earlier, Mumbai Police sent a summons to the stand-up artist asking him to appear before the investigating officer on Tuesday.

As per the Mumbai police, Kamra is not in Mumbai right now. MIDC police had registered a first information report against Kamra for his remarks during a stand-up comedy show, which was transferred to Khar police for further investigation.