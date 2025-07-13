Three back-to-back murders in Patna in a fortnight, Oppn slams Nitish govt over law and order

Three back-to-back killings in Bihar’s capital Patna within a span of days have triggered a political firestorm with opposition raising serious questions over the Nitish Kumar-led government’s handling of law and order in the state. The victims include a BJP leader, a prominent businessman, and a grocery shop owner. Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav (left)), and chief minister Nitish Kumar (right).(File Photo)

The latest in the string of murders was reported on Saturday, when BJP leader Surendra Kewat was shot dead by bike-borne assailants near his farm in Sheikhpura village along the Bihta–Sarmera State Highway, reported Live Hindustan.

Earlier the same day, Vikram Jha, a grocery shop owner originally from Darbhanga, was fatally shot outside his shop in Patna’s Ram Krishna Nagar area.

These killings come close on the heels of the murder of Gopal Khemka, a businessman and BJP functionary who was shot dead outside his residence in Gandhi Maidan on the night of July 4, considered one of the most secured localities in the city.

Opposition hits out at Bihar government

Former deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday lashed out at the ruling NDA alliance, accusing it of losing control over the law and order situation.

“And now, a BJP leader shot dead in Patna! What to say, and to whom? Is there anyone in the NDA government willing to listen to the truth or admit their mistakes?” Yadav posted on X.

He further attacked Kumar, saying, “Everyone knows about the CM's health, but what are the two useless BJP deputy chief ministers doing? No statement from the corrupt Bhunja-DK party?”

Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Saturday raised concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar, calling it a "matter of sorrow" and urging citizens to hold the government accountable.

"Can anyone say anything about law and order? This is a matter of sorrow... Murders are happening, and looting is occurring. No one can be satisfied by seeing this. This is a matter of concern for everyone... It is the responsibility of those outside the government to inform the government that what is happening under them is not right," Khurshid told news agency ANI.

Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan also questioned the administration over the recent string of murders. In a post on 'X', he said, “How many more murders will Biharis have to face? It is beyond comprehension what the responsibility of the Bihar Police is.”

BJP responds, says ‘no criminal will be spared’

Responding to the criticism, BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain defended the state government, saying, “The murder in Bihar is unfortunate. Those responsible for this will not be spared.”

“The police is investigating the matter. However, the language in which Tejashwi Yadav is speaking about Bihar's law and order is not right. During their government, criminals used to roam around freely but today, no criminal is spared.” he said targeting the RJD.

Police probe underway in latest killings

According to officials cited by the Hindi daily, 52-year-old Surendra Kewat was returning from his farmland after switching off a water pump when two men on a motorcycle opened fire. He was rushed to AIIMS Patna but succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Earlier the same day, 40-year-old Vikram Jha was shot outside his grocery shop by an unidentified man who arrived on a motorcycle and fled after firing.

Speaking to reporters, SP Patna East Parichay Kumar said: “Vikram Jha, a resident under PS Ram Krishna Nagar limits, was shot at some time ago. When he was being taken to the hospital, he died… On analysing the CCTV footage, we found that the deceased owned a grocery store, and a person came on a motorbike and shot him. There seems to be no evidence of robbery in the store.”

The officer added that there were no prior complaints or known threats, and forensic teams were examining the scene to determine a motive.

The killing spree began earlier this month with the daylight murder of Gopal Khemka, a prominent businessman and BJP functionary, outside his residence in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan area. Khemka had reportedly asked for police protection before the attack.