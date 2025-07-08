Accused in Gopal Khemka murder case killed during police encounter

The primary accused involved in the murder of Bihar businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead in an encounter with police on Tuesday morning in Patna, an official familiar with the matter said. Gopal Khemka was a well-known industrialist in Bihar. He was shot dead outside his residence on July 4, years after his son was killed in a similar manner.(ANI/X)

The encounter took place in the Malsalami area of Patna City when the police team reached the house of Vikas alias Raja for interrogation in connection with the murder of Gopal Khemka.

“However, Raja opened fire at the police after which the accused was shot in the ensuing gun battle. The connection of Raja is yet to be fully established, but the police had gone to question him for his dubious role, as he came across as a supplier of illegal weapons and he is suspected to have made available the weapon used in the murder at the behest of Umesh alias Vijay Yadav, who is in the police net,” said Patna senior SP Kartikey Sharma.

Speaking with HT, Sharma said that he was previously involved in contract killing and arms supply. In this case, Raja was the person who supplied arms and ammunition to Umesh.

Umesh, a former shooter of gangster Ajay Verma (now in Beur jail) was picked up on Monday from the same Malasalami area in Patna City and a police officer said that a team reached the house of Raja for further interrogation to corroborate the facts and establish the chain of events leading to the murder.

“Umesh had told the police during interrogation that the contract for killing was given for ₹10 lakh and ₹1 lakh had been paid. The police is also said to have recovered a weapon from the river bank,” said the officer.

The special investigation team (SIT) had picked up Umesh from his house, when he returned after dropping his children.

“He is suspected to be the shooter and was hiding in his house,” said the police officer, adding the bike used in the murder was also recovered from him, pistol, 80 cartridges, two mobile phones and ₹1 lakh in cash.

After interrogating Umesh, police carried out raids at other places too, including at Udaygiri Apartment, and picked up three people, besides one from near Patna Junction.

Bihar director general of police (DGP) Vinay Kumar had on Monday said that the police had picked up 12 suspects in connection with the murder of industrialist Khemka for interrogation.

“We are investigating the case. The details will be shared soon. Please don’t share unverified information,” SSP Sharma told HT.

Meanwhile, the family of Khemka has sought police protection. Khemka’s son Gunjan Khemka was also murdered in a similar fashion six years ago.