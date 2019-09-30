Three killed as mud house collapses in Dumka receiving heavy rains

india

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:07 IST

Three of a family, including two women, died around midnight on Sunday following collapse of house in Amjhar village of Bhutkoria panchayat under Jama police station in Dumka district.

The deceased are Lakhua Murmu (40), his wife Lukhi Murmu (35) and Amdar Murmu, mother of Lukhi. Two minor sons of Lakhu Murmu, 10-year-old Rakesh and 4-year-old Mukesh survived as they were sleeping in a separate room.

According to Sadhu Charam Deogam, block development officer (BDO) of Jama, who reached the spot on Monday morning, said the bodies of the victims have been sent to Dumka Sadar hospital for autopsy.

“The three who were sleeping in the mud house died. The house collapsed due to ongoing rains in the area for past four days. The collapse is believed to have happened around midnight,” he said.

Dumka BJP MP Sunil Soren also reached the village and met the family members. “I have directed the BDO to ensure that the family gets adequate compensation and relief from district administration,” he said.

BDO Deogam said administration has initiated steps for providing relief to remaining members of the family.

Meanwhile, reports from neighbouring Jamtara district suggest that the water discharged from Maithon Dam to release excess water from the dam caused flood-like situation in Ladana and Virgoan villages located next to Barakar river. Water released here has also spread into the paddy fields, damaging the crops.

S Banerjee, chief engineer (civil), Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), Maithon said 46,000 cusec water is being released from Maithon Dam on Monday to maintain water level below the danger mark.

“The water level reached at 491 feet due to inflow of 38,600 cusec water form catchment areas of Barakar river in this dam. Same time at Panchet dam 17500 cusec water is being released against inflow of 32,300 cusec water. Here water is just four feet below the danger level that happens to be 425 feet,” he said.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 17:05 IST